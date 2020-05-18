Iron Horse Bar and Grill in Spokane Valley is open for business despite Spokane County still being in Phase One of Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Plan.'
The bar wrote on Facebook:
"Monday May 11, Spokane County's Leading healthcare official, Dr. Bob Lutz of Spokane Regional Health District recommended that Spokane County move to Phase 2. In our 20 plus years or business we have been regulated by two government agencies, Spokane Regional Health District and Washington State Liquor Control Board. The Governor of Washington State has never dictated to us how to run our business. If our leading health officials say it's OK to move forward to Phase 2, we believe we are totally within our rights to do so. Therefore we are open and following Phase 2 protocol."
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said on Monday it would not be ticketing or handing citations to any business that decides to open its doors against Gov. Inslee's shutdown orders. However, the agency said it would be getting in touch with businesses in the area, notifying them they could be in danger of losing business licenses and/or liquor licenses to a state agency.
