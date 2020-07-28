COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - After first being postponed from its original date in June, the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene Triathlon has been canceled.
According to organizers, initial hopes were that the event could take place on September 6.
"Unfortunately, based on further conversations with and direction from local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, the IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur D’Alene triathlon cannot take place in 2020," a release from organizers said.
All registered athletes will be receiving an email with additional information.
"In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future," the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.