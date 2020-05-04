COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene Triathlon has been postponed to September due to coronavirus concerns.
Originally scheduled for June 28, the event will now be held on Sept. 6, 2020. IRONMAN officials say all registered athletes will receive emails with further information, offering options to remain in the CdA triathlon or transfer to another IRONMAN event.
The decision was made based on recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future," a statement from IRONMAN reads in part.
