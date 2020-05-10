The IRS says those wanting a quicker Economic Impact Payment (aka Stimulus Check) should act fast as the deadline to enter direct deposit information is set for Wednesday, May 13.
The IRS says people should use the Get My Payment tool by noon Wednesday, to check on payment status and, when available, provide direct deposit information.
As of Friday, May 8, approximately 130 million individuals have already received payments worth over $200 billion in the program's first four weeks.
Later this month, the number of paper checks being delivered will significantly increase. After noon on Wednesday, the IRS will begin preparing millions of files to send to BFS for paper checks that will begin arriving through late May and into June. Taxpayers who use Get My Payment before that cut-off can still take advantage of entering direct deposit info.
"We're working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit."
An #IRS tool lets you submit your banking information online to get an Economic Impact Payment faster. If the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information, get it ready now and submit it as soon as the feature is launched. https://t.co/dwDsBkf1Xr #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/q0A3nzV58F— IRS #COVIDreliefIRS (@IRSnews) May 10, 2020
