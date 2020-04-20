The Internal Revenue Service is urging people with dependents who didn't file tax returns in 2018 or 2019 to register their information by Wednesday to ensure they receive the correct stimulus check payment.
According to the IRS, the automatic $1,200 payment will be starting soon for those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.
The IRS said before the payments begin for those groups, they need information about dependents before the addition $500 is given.
The IRS said there is a limited window to register eligible children. They are urging people to submit information on their website before Wednesday, April 22, at noon.
You can enter your information through Free File on the IRS website.
