SPOKANE, Wash - Three residents of the Spokane Veterans home are back from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 and another resident is set to return to the home today.
A tweet from the Veteran's home had pictures of the vets returning home and the caption, "It is a joyous occasion & many staff are overcome with emotion at the sight of them returning home!"
“It is heartwarming to see our Veterans again and to know they’ve overcome such a formidable foe,” said Patrick McNabb, administrator of the Spokane Veterans Home. “Our Team at the Spokane Veterans Home is eager to welcome them and stand ready to provide the care they so richly deserve. These homecomings are emotional moments for our staff members and offer a sense of hope during incredibly trying times.”
According to the WDVA, residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus are able to return to the Spokane Veterans Home's special COVID-19 recovery wing once they test negative at least two times in 24-hours.
According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, six Spokane Veterans Home residents has been died from COVID-19.
Forty-five Spokane Veterans Home residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Thirty-four of those residents were transferred to the medical center to receive treatment.
Several other residents who tested positive are also being treated at non-VA hospitals in the Spokane area.
