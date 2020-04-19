"It makes me sick," south Spokane restaurant robbed of thousands of dollars worth of product
SPOKANE, Wash. - Businesses are finding themselves easy targets as crooks prey on their vulnerability during the coronavirus chaos. Thieves are taking advantage of their reduced staffing and the hours when they are shut down completely.
 
Over the weekend, the South Hill Grill on 29th was hit hard by a group of thieves. Employees say it's already a devastating time for their industry, and now they're not only worries are going well beyond just their financial stability.
 
"You would think this would be a time of the community coming together and then here we are robbed of thousands of dollars worth of products," manager Chelsea Struck said. 
 
Chelsea said they discovered the burglary and immediately started combing through security footage. It shows two men walk up to the back of the store and another suspect drives up in a blue, two-door car. The three men are captured loading up the backseat and trunk with booze, a power washer, a shop vac and more. The car is believed to be a 1999 Honda Accord.
 
Footage shows they came to the South Hill Grill Sunday morning at 1:30, then three more times after that. The last time being at 6:30 AM.
 
"It makes me sick," Chelsea said. "You know people are watching and staking out the place. It's an invasion of privacy. Seeing how much they took, it just makes me sick."
 
Spokane Police arrived Sunday evening to comb through the security footage. They have said they are altering their patrols to protect businesses like this one. SPD said that includes making their officers more visible and doing more foot patrols.
 
Employees say a 2002 Silver Chevy Tahoe with large chrome rims and a 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport were also likely involved in the burglaries. They are hoping the entire community will be on the lookout. 
 
If you know anything about this theft, please call SPD at 509.456.2233.

