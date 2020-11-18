For 16 years, Kalico Kitchen has been a place where, as they say, "old friends visit and new friends meet."
"We're like a family," Manager Heidi Banik said on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday however, Banik says that sense of solidarity at the restaurant is on hold for the second time in 2020 as they shut down again under Governor Jay Inslee's mandate.
Banik said her employees can file for unemployment after they receive their last paycheck, but based on their experience from the last shutdown, that's not always an immediate guarantee.
"I hope this time around that unemployment is going to be different," Banik said. "Some of these girls didn't even get their unemployment until, I would say, a month ago."
While unemployment will hopefully cover the essentials during the shut down, Banik says the timing will not only affect her employees.
"If it goes past December 14, what does that look like for these kids and their Christmas?" Banik said. "I think kids are affected the most by this. They're confused. They don't know what's happening... there's so many of us in need right now."
Which makes organizations like The Christmas Bureau, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army so important this year. With part of the work force being put on hold for at least four weeks, maybe more, the consequences of that trickle down at a time when giving might not be as easy as in years past.
"When you are so stable and that gets taken from you, it rocks your world," Banik said.
Her world, her employees' world, and their kids' world, rocked yet again with another shut down, but there's one more lesson from the first shut down that Heidi has learned and will be carrying into the second one.
"We're going to be ok. We're going to make it," Banik said fighting back tears on the phone. "Just stay strong, you know?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.