SPOKANE, Wash. – So many businesses have been pushed to the point of closure or near closure during the pandemic. Some hope ‘Small Business Saturday’ will give them enough support to push through more challenging days ahead.

Spokane’s Mayor Nadine Woodward has encouraged shoppers to make it a point to safely buy from local stores not just this Saturday, but every Saturday through the end of December.

Lauren Warrick and her mother Jeanne Jones opened up Southern Specialties back in November of 2018. They knew starting a small, local store would have it’s challenges but nothing could have prepared them for 2020.

“We had to close on March 13th, this year,” she said. “And, by May, we were like this isn't going anywhere, and I didn’t know if we could keep going in our (former) space. We started just collaborating with other local businesses.”

The shutdown and drastic drop in revenue meant they could no longer afford rent. The women refused to give up. They got creative, started doing deliveries and beefed up their website. They also found a new home.

“It used to be a salon in here, we made it our own,” she said. “We crammed as much in here as we possibly could. We went from 1900 square feet to 900. It's real cozy and personal.”

Their new location, just a few blocks from Manito Park on 18th Ave was a hit with customers. The space is full of custom Spokane goods.

“We try really hard to get super unique things you can't get anywhere else,” she said.

Lauren says it was important to them to make sure shopping at their store wouldn’t just help them but other small business as well. They sell custom Chris Bovey prints, locally made Henderson Dip, and much more.

“I almost lost this,” she said of her business. “I realized I need to be helping other small businesses too.”

Lauren and Jeanne say they know COVID has taken away so much, for so many. But it’s important to remember there are some things it never will, including kindness and compassion.

“We just want to help our community,” Lauren said. “It takes everybody to get through times like this.”

Local businesses say if money is tight but you still want to help a particular store or restaurant this holiday season, remember, it’s free to ‘like’ their social media pages, engage in posts, subscribe to newsletters or submit a positive review of their services.