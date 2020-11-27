This Small Business Saturday, the first of four following Mayor Nadine Woodward's proclamation last week, is bound to be a little different than years prior, but for one downtown Spokane business, different is what they do.
I walked into Boo Radley's Friday morning to the sounds of chickens clucking a Christmas tune over the stereo, and I was reminded just how awesome and uniquely Spokane the local gift shop is.
You need a hat for your thumb? A Santa pigeon riding an ostrich for the top of your tree? A book? A wooden toothbrush? A cat massager? They've got you covered.
And at a store where uniqueness is ubiquitous, they're prepared to adjust for a different kind of holiday shopping season this year.
"Small Business Saturday is our really busy day," Manager Jen Menzer said. "But with our lower capacity, it's going to look a little different."
With capacity restrictions in place, this year while supporting small businesses, customers might need to be prepared to wait a bit before entering a store. Boo Radley's will have a doorman making sure they don't exceed their allowed capacity which is only about 8 people at a time.
However, after all, they've been through this year, Menzer and the staff at Boo Radley's are approaching the new obstacles with optimism.
"We're just going to try and really be available to help people find stuff they need on their list and get them in and out as quickly as we can," Menzer said.
With those restrictions in place, in typical Spokane fashion, there is a willingness and almost a sense of duty from community members to step up and make sure their local small businesses are taken care of during these times.
"We've had a lot of people calling and asking if they can do curbside pickup or if they could support us by buying gift certificates. So it's been really great," Menzer added.
Menzer also said while customers are supporting them, the small business community is supporting each other.
"We want to pass that along by getting people what they need, so if we don't have it online we try to direct them to another local business that might have online sales," Menzer said. "So go to Auntie's Bookstore, or Giant Nerd Books or From Here. There's a lot of great local stores and we can all help each other."
"Stay Home, Stay Safe" and "Shop Local" might seem like conflicting messages, but for Menzer, her staff and all of the other small business owners in the area, there's a safe way to accomplish both.
"Don't go shopping if you have symptoms," Menzer said. "It freaks other customers out."
Also getting your shopping done early, in the daytime and on weekdays to avoid crowds will help space out the crowds.
And above all else, if you are able to get out and support local businesses this Christmas shopping season, Menzer has one final message.
"Just be nice. Be nice to everybody. Be nice to workers and be nice to fellow shoppers."
