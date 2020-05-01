SPOKANE, Wash - With Idaho entering phase one of re-opening today, KHQ asked Spokane Regional Health Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz, what he thinks about the possibility of more people coming to Washington from Idaho.
Lutz said its a concern.
"Its not like we've got a 75-foot wall between Washington and Idaho." He said during a briefing with media Friday morning.
Dr. Lutz said they've been tracking traffic patterns and more people are leaving their house and running errands, including crossing the state line between Washington and Idaho.
'I think people will come over here with the belief that everything is "back to normal" in Idaho but its not here."
Washington is expected to get more guidance about when stores and businesses could reopen this afternoon. Governor Jay Inslee is scheduled to hold a briefing at 2:30 p.m. You can view that briefing on KHQ and on KHQ.com
