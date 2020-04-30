Roughly 30 million people have filed for jobless aid in the weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began. That adds up to about one in six American workers. To make matters worse, many are still trying to get benefits from unemployment, only to be met with a system that simply can't handle the load right now.
Dennis Shular has been trying to a month to get the unemployment benefits he's earned.
"It shows me the money that's there and how many weeks I still have available," Shular said when talking about his experience trying to filing for unemployment. "If you haven't done it, it's very tiring to go through."
Multiple times a day, for the past 30 days, Shular says he's been hitting the phone lines, logging on to the website, sending emails and messages and has yet to see a single penny.
His frustration has been building for weeks as his questions remained unanswered. Mostly because he remains unheard.
"With the federal government helping out with the $600, I'm also disqualified for that and I don't know why," Shular said.
His plight to obtain his unemployment benefits is not unique, unfortunately.
"We understand how incredibly frustrating this is. Many people at this point are six or seven weeks sitting in pending status because they have an issue with their claim they need to get resolved," Public Affairs Director for Washington State Employment Security Department Nick Demerice said.
Washington's Employment Security Department says since this all began on March 7, nearly 800,000 individuals have applied for unemployment in Washington and just over 500,000 have been paid. Demerice says those who haven't fall under one of three categories: They initially didn't qualify but might qualify now under new guidelines, a mistake was made on their application or the initially filed but never followed up.
Shular isn't sure which category he falls under because he can't reach anybody.
"We're going into May already and for some reason I can't get through to anyone," Shular said.
In fact, when I called Dennis Thursday morning, he said his wife was excited when my number popped up because she thought it might be the Employment Security Department calling.
It's a situation that is beginning to take its toll on Shular.
"It's not looking good. It's starting to wear on me," Shular said, visibly frustrated with the entire situation. "I don't want to use the word 'depressed' but yes, it's starting to wear on me."
Unfortunately, there was nothing we could do specifically for Dennis, but although it doesn't help right now, Demerice had some good news for him and others who might be stuck in limbo right now.
"The good news for them is if they're qualified, if they're found to be qualified, they will get their money. Even if they go back to work," Demerice said. "Once that issue gets resolved they will get their retroactive payments.
Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine issued a statement this week as frustrations from Washingtonians like Dennis boiled over saying the ESD will be working day and night to make sure those who qualify for unemployment benefits receive them.
“Under normal circumstances, cases are adjudicated within 21 days. That means additional information is requested and reviewed by a trained adjudicator and a decision is made in about three weeks," LeVine said. "However, right now is anything but normal. We’ve had more claims in the past 7 weeks than we had in the prior 3.5 years combined! The work of an adjudicator requires specialized training and additional skill development in order to make sure these cases are fairly and accurately processed, and it takes time to staff up this team. In the meantime, we know that people continue to wait for an answer."
LeVine and the ESD released this video earlier this week, outlining what the department is doing to get the process done quicker.
