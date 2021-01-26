Vax Facts: Spokane vaccine clinic open date pushed back
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 80,000 Spokane County residents are 65 or older and now qualified to receive a COVID vaccine. We have heard from dozens of our viewers in this group looking for help securing an appointment. Officials are hopeful to help as many as possible with the Spokane Arena set to open as a vaccination site mid-week.
 
If you qualify for a vaccine, you can make an appointment starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. here:
 
https://chas.org/services/health-alerts/vaccine
 
You can begin trying to secure a time slot at 9 AM Wednesday morning. Qualifying information and details on what you need to bring can be found in the above link. 
 
The hope is to vaccinate 500 people a day at the arena. Many Spokane residents like Ronald Weiss are hopeful to be one of them.

"I wear gloves and a double mask everywhere I go," he said.
 
Weiss said for months now, he's taking every possible precaution but still, he remains uneasy about the virus.
 
"I'm scared all the time," he said.
 
He said he knows a COVID 19 diagnosis may be more than his body could take. He told KHQ he's alone and worried.
 
"It's been really hard since my wife passed away...we were married 50 years," he said.
 
Weiss' wife passed prior to the pandemic that has caused so much loneliness and heartache for people like himself. He said the vaccine news makes him optimistic for better days.
 
"It's the only hope that I have...I don't have any other hope," he said. "I'm no spring chicken. I'm 85-years-old."
 
Weiss said he has called multiple locations to try to make a vaccine appointment with no luck. He said he is trying to keep a positive attitude that he will get one either at the Arena or through his doctor soon. 

