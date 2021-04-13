The pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine hasn't had a huge impact on the Spokane and North Idaho vaccination clinics.
The majority of doses in the region are Moderna and Pfizer.
Spokane Regional Health District said they have only administered 398 doses of the J&J vaccine.
SRHD said they have been using the vaccine for homebound people, rural areas, and homeless shelters -- so those efforts have been put on pause for now.
But the mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena and other clinics have not been impacted.
Across the border at the Panhandle Health District, they said they have distributed a little under 5,000 doses.
PHD said they had a mass vaccination clinic for the J&J vaccine set up for April 22nd, which has since been put on pause.
Other than that, PHD said things are running business as usual with their clinics, as the majority of their doses are Moderna and Pfizer.
If you have received the J&J vaccine within the last three weeks, they are asking you to monitor your symptoms. If you have severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, contact your health care provider.
The pause has had no impact on the eligibility opening up to everyone 16 and up in Washington on the 15.