TOKYO - A Japanese aquarium is looking to get some of its eels a little more human interaction during the COVID-19 closure, seeking volunteers to FaceTime with some of the estimated 300 animals.
According to NBC News, the spotted garden eels are accustomed to lots of people looking into their tanks, but they seem to be getting a bit shy as of late since the Sumida Aquarium closed its doors in early March due to the pandemic.
"It seems like the spotted garden eels are getting used to a non-human environment and have forgotten about people. When the staff pass in front of them, they start hiding in the sand," according to a statement in Japanese.
From May 3-5, the aquarium is holding a "face-showing festival," inviting the public to video call their facility on Apple devices and see the eels while allowing the eels to see the callers.
The aquarium says people will typically see eels popping up from the sand, swimming and being fed - barring they don't continue their shy behavior.
"It is a wish that the Chinese eels should be able to show a healthy appearance without diving into the sand even if humans approach them as before," an English translation on the site reads.
