Feeling cooped up from the CoronaVirus quarantine? Have you been missing March Madness? Want to fill out a bracket? We’ve got you covered!
SWX is unveiling a “QuaranTourney” virtual basketball bracket tonight on SWX.
Where will the Zags get seeded? Who will Eastern Washington play? You'll even hear from Eagles head coach Shantay Legans and get his reaction!
Join us for our special “QuaranTuesday Selection Show,” and then start filling out those brackets! The bracket reveal starts at 10:30 on SWX Tonight, and on our Twitter account!
Then join us for daily highlights and scores from the QuaranTourney, just like the real thing!
