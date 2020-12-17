SPOKANE, Wash. -- Just yesterday, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) recorded the lowest amount of positive daily COVID-19 cases since early November. Today, SRHD reports the second highest amount of daily new cases with 575 and three new deaths.
The total number of positive cases in Spokane has now jumped up to 22,566 with a total of 317 deaths.
There are currently 88 people hospitalized from the virus.
For more information, go to SRHD.com
