Kaiser Permanente announced COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all employees and physicians. Kaiser has set a target date of Sept. 20 to achieve a fully vaccinated workforce.
As of July 31, 77.8% of Kaiser Permanente employees and more than 95% of Permanente Medical Group physicians have been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be required to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or apply for medical or religious exemption.
The Kaiser Permanente organization includes more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 Permanente Medical Group physicians. Kaiser Permanente is the nation's largest integrated, nonprofit health care organization.