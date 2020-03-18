KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is limiting its lobby operations in response to COVID-19.
According to a press release by the sheriff's office, the lobby will remain open, but effective immediately, the sheriff's office will no longer process fingerprints.
In addition, there is now a limit on the amount of people who can be inside the lobby to three people at a time. The sheriff's office will continue to process animal citations, dog licensing and records requests.
According to the sheriff's office, the measure is temporary. If you need to file a police report, call (208) 446-1300.
Other Kootenai County closures include:
- DMV- By appointment only; no change in office hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.)
- Assessor's Office- Moving to appointment only. Call (208) 446-1500 for appointment times (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.)
- Treasurer's Office - Moving to appointment only. Call (208) 446-1005 appointment times (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.)
*Doors in DMV are not locked; Assessor & Treasurer will be locking their doors to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.