SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has outlined its expectations for families regarding distant learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
"Spokane Public Schools' teachers and staff are committed to helping students keep learning during the COVID-19 school closure," SPS said in a letter sent out to families Sunday afternoon. "As we continue transitioning to the extension of our school closure, we wanted to share these guidelines to help keep your students focused and motivated while learning at home."
SPS will be expecting its students to complete daily assignments and to make an effort to attend weekly live virtual sessions hosted by teachers. Teachers will be instructing students how to submit work for feedback and grading.
Elementary virtual meetings will be once a week and 30 minutes in length. Secondary students will have a minimum of one virtual session for each course per week through Microsoft Teams or Blackboard Collaborate.
SPS will also offer TV lessons for all grades, broadcasting in partnership with KSPS/PBS from April 27-June 12, with weekly schedules posted on the SPS and KSPS websites.
Students are asked to check their Office 365 email and/or Microsoft Teams to find weekly plans. Students can log in to Clever, accessible from the SPS website, to get access to all digital tools using one username and password.
The Office of Superintendent Public Instruction guidelines will be used in recommending learning minutes for each grade level. Weekly learning plans for elementary education are as follows (All Daily Enrichment Times TBD by teacher):
|Grade Level
|Daily Academic Time
|Daily Enrichment Time
|Weekly Live Minutes
|Pre-K
|30 mins
|Teacher Determined
|30 mins
|K-1
|45 mins
|Teacher Determined
|30 mins
|2-3
|60 mins
|Teacher Determined
|30 mins
|4-6
|75 mins
|Teacher Determined
|30 mins
Weekly learning plans for secondary students are as follows:
|Weekday
|Daily Work
|Class Communications
|Virtual Sessions
|Monday
| MS – 20 min per class
HS – 30 min per course
|Math
|Math
|Tuesday
| MS – 20 min per class
HS – 30 min per course
|Science/CTE
|Science/CTE
|Wednesday
| MS – 20 min per class
HS – 30 min per course
|English/Social Studies
|English/Social Studies
|Thursday
| MS – 20 min per class
HS – 30 min per course
|Electives
|Electives
|Friday
| MS – 20 min per class
HS – 30 min per course
|--
|--
SPS says teachers will be grading work assigned to students and will be providing new content to both elementary and secondary students.
Secondary students will have three transcript options for the semester depending on how students want their cumulative GPA impacted:
- Receive pass/no credit
- Receive letter grade
- Request credit waiver from school principal
For more information on elementary expectations, click here.
For more information on secondary expectations, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.