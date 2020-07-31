KELLOGG, Idaho - Kellogg Idaho is the newest city to put a mask mandate in place in the Inland Northwest.
Kellogg Mayor Mac Pooler said that since the Governor and Panhandle Health District didn't order one for the city, the city had to do it for themselves.
Pooler has been in office for 28 years; He says he has never had to handle anything like this as mayor. However, he said keeping his citizens safe is his number one priority.
"If I safe one life then I have done my job and the council has done their job," said Pooler.
The mandate just went into effect Thursday, July 30. Pooler said the priority is education over citation.
Pooler said the biggest myth he's trying dispel about this whole thing is that you have wear your mask from the moment you wake up until the moment you go to bed. He said you don't, only when you can't maintain social distancing.
Three to four weeks ago, the mayor said they didn't have a high number of cases, Shoshone County now has 63. Pooler said Panhandle Health told him that number is going to go up.
"When it went from zero cases to where it is now and they are telling us that it's going to go higher, I felt as a city official I had to do something," said Pooler.
The fine for not wearing a mask is $100 but the mayor is hoping that for right now education over citation.
