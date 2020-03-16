Kellogg School District announces school closures beginning Wednesday

KELLOGG, Idaho - The Kellogg School District announced Monday that they will be closing schools starting on Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
According to a release from the district, this is a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but there are no confirmed cases in the Panhandle Health District as of Monday.
The district will provide meals at pick up locations starting on March 23 and teachers will work from home to continue instructing students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.