The Kellogg School District Board of Trustees approved a plan on Wednesday for K-12 students to return to a five day school week. According to current data and community conditions, the KSD leadership team proposed the plan.
 
"This plan recognizes the importance of continued, correct mask usage to keep staff and students from being exposed," the school district said. "The plan incorporates information provided by Governor Little and the Idaho State Board of Education about transmission in schools and amongst students and staff."
 
The plan utilizes daily absenteeism data from each school and community data provided by the Panhandle Health District and local medical professionals. According to KSD, both local and regional information will be used in making decisions regarding a possible school closure in the future. 
 
"In the Kellogg School District we have been preventing the spread of the virus by a commitment to wearing masks, social distancing when possible, enhanced cleaning, and contact tracing," KSD said. "We will continue to be diligent with these precautions."

