SPOKANE, Wash. - The return of the Kendall Yards Night Market Wednesday night has been canceled due to heavy rain expected in the Spokane area.
Organizers hope to resume the night market next week on Wednesday, May 27, from 5-8 p.m.
You can also make online purchases from local farmers markets at the Share Farm website.
The Kendall Yards Night Market will be implementing several health and safety measures in response to the COVID-19 situation, including no food trucks or live music, social distancing between booths, to-go food orders and more.
