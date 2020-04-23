KENDALL YARDS, Wash. - The Kendall Yards Night Market will return to Summit Parkway mid-May with a few changes to protect the health of shoppers and vendors, according to the market's website.
Under Gov. Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, farmers markets are considered an essential business because they provide food.
The group in charge of the night market said they will be opening a "small, rightly managed farmers market on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m."
Here are some of the changes customers can expect when attending the night market come mid-May:
- The market will be closing earlier, running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- There will be a limited number of farms and vendors allowed in the market at one time.
- There will not be live musical performances, activities or seating provided
- There will be a limited number of to-go food trucks and prepared vendors
- Orders must be taken to-go and food consumption will not be allowed inside the market
According to the market's website, there will be 6 to 10-feet between each vendor booth and markings on the ground for social distancing in lines. There will be hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, and shoppers, market staff, volunteers and vendors will be required to wash their hands.
Customers will not be able to sample food or beverages, touch items or handle food. Vendors will be required to wear masks and gloves, and they will be required to clean all high-touch surfaces every hour.
The night market is asking customers to do their part in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the market. If you are sick, please stay home.
Here are some other ways you can limit your time at the market:
Come to the farmers market with a grocery list
Limit market attendance to one person per household (if possible)
Wash or sanitize your hands before entering the market
Purchase your groceries without touching other food and then return home
Do not eat at the farmers market. Food consumption will not be allowed at the market
Offer to purchase food for friends or neighbors who are unable to attend and remain socially distanced when you drop food off
