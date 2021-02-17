KENNEWICK, Wash. - The mass vaccination site in Kennewick is closing for the rest of the week due to weather-related shipment delays, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the weather is impacting operations at airports and point of origin for vaccines.
The Southwest Washington Interagency Management Team said people with appointments for their second dose will be contacted about rescheduling.
The minimum timeframe to receive a second Pfizer dose is 21 days. If someone cannot make an appointment at the 21-day minimum, it is still safe and effective to get the second vaccine up to 42 days after the first dose.
The site will continue to receive allotments in the coming weeks.
In Spokane, there is no word on if weather delays will impact the mass vax site at the Spokane Arena.
On Tuesday in Spokane, Providence Health Care postponed a vaccine clinic at Holy Family Hospital due to shipment delays.