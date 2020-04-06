KHQ and Worksource Spokane teaming up to host virtual hiring event

For the past seven years, KHQ has partnered with Worksource Spokane to offer the region's largest annual hiring event, however due to the pandemic, this years event won't be able to go on as planned.
We can come out of this stronger than ever. Worksource Spokane and KHQ will host a virtual hiring events connecting essential businesses with people who need work right now and there are dozens of essential businesses looking to hire as soon as possible.
"Our talent solutions by our workforce team is reaching out to businesses to see if they need any support right now in a variety of ways and what they've gotten back so far are right now about sixty of these essential businesses that do need additional employees to come in and assist with the work that they're doing so they can continue to provide the community with those services that they offer," Kevin Williams from Worksource Spokane said.
You can find more information on the job fair website: spokaneworkforce.org/hiring-events/khq-job-fair/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.