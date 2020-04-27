WORLEY, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino is doing a phased reopening starting Monday. However, some employees are concerned that it is too soon to reopen.
The casino is on tribal land so it does not have to abide by the stay at home order. It voluntarily closed for a month.
The employee KHQ interviewed does not want to lose her job by coming forward so we are protecting her identity.
"I can't believe profit over people, and the health of your community, it kind of blows me away," the employee said.
She said that she doesn't feel comfortable going back to work but she said, "I understand businesses have to run, people need to work, but I don't feel like a casino is an essential business."
Director of public affairs for the casino, Laura Stensgar said that they are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of customers and staff. And that, casino leaders met over a month with health districts before opening.
"We have been meeting trying to make a smart decision, a safe decision, and we really studied the data and that's driven our decision to open our doors," said Stensgar.
Stensgar said they are taking the temperature of every customer and employee before entering, masks are mandatory and they'll practice social distancing at restaurants and lounges.
"Safety is a high priority this is not something that we can take lightly, this is not reckless, this is serious. We are very conscientious of our employees and customers safety," Stensgar said.
