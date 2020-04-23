LEWISTON, Idaho - KHQ's exclusive investigation into the spread of COVID-19 at a North Idaho nursing home is continuing.
KHQ's Ayanna Likens has spent the last week asking how many cases of the virus have been confirmed at the Life Care Center of Lewiston, but without reply.
On Thursday, we asked our questions to Governor Brad Little and the corporate owner of the center, on behalf of Cathy Voss, who believes a delay in testing may have cost her mom her life.
"I shouldn't have to fight that hard to keep my mom alive," Voss said. "It's not fair...it's just not fair."
Voss said her mom had to wait weeks to be tested, even though she had all the symptoms of coronavirus. By the time her results finally came back positive, it was too late for treatment. Voss' mom is now in end-of-life stages.
After describing Voss' plight to Little today, he said measures should have already been in place to protect her mom. His staff went on to suggest that Voss' case, while tragic, shouldn't be cause for greater concern, provided all protocols are followed.
Right now Nez Perce County, where the center is located, currently has the second-highest loss of life due to coronavirus in the state with 13 deaths.
Voss fears her mom will be number 14 any day now. She believes Lewiston Life Care Center could end up like its sister facility in Kirkland, where 35 people died from the virus.
After making multiple calls to the local office, KHQ's Ayanna Likens was able to reach Life Care's corporate head of communications, who asked for an email detailing Voss' circumstances. We have yet to hear back but will update the story when a reply is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.