UPDATE:
The Department of Corrections has issued a statement after a KHQ investigation has identified another convicted sex offender on the list of prisoners up for early release as the state seeks to stop the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.
The Department of Correction's spokesperson wrote:
"Milo Twin Mitchell McCune was convicted of harassment (threats to kill), which is a non-violent crime, and served his sentence of incarceration between October 2019 and had an earned release date (ERD) of April 29, 2020. Under the commutation on his harassment conviction, he released on April 20, nine days before his incarceration period was previously set to end.
McCune was convicted for a sex offense in Stevens County in 2001 and served his sentence of incarceration between December 2001 and March 2012. He completed his court-order incarceration period and served his court-ordered community supervision between March 2012 and March 2015.
The “program” is based on current convictions being served under a current period of incarceration. As heinous as McCune’s 2001 crime and conviction is, he completed his sentence within the justice system and under state law. The current sentence is based on a different crime, conviction, and sentence. That is the crime on which the commutation is based."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A KHQ investigation has identified another convicted sex offender on the list of prisoners up for early release, as the state seeks to stop the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.
The Department of Corrections website indicates that Milo M. McCune was scheduled to be released yesterday to the community under the commutation program. He qualified for this special, safety-first leniency because the state considered his last crime to be violent.
McCune was put in prison last September for making a death threat -- which isn't considered a violent act in the state of Washington. However, just three months before that, he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.
Back in 2016, McCune was caught exposing himself to a group of children near Regal Elementary. During that investigation, police discovered he had a conviction for child rape out of Stevens County. He was in front of a judge on that matter back in June for his failure to register with police for sex crimes.
McCune is now the second sex offender to be included in the Department of Corrections' COVID-19 Incarcerated Population Reduction Efforts program, established by Gov. Inslee last week, as more than two-dozen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the prison system.
On Monday, KHQ told you about Bethany Masterson who, like McCune, was initially considered non-violent, even though she was a convicted child molester. While she's since been dropped from the D-O-C program, an analysis by the City of Spokane shows the list of inmates set to be released here still includes:
- Eight repeat offenders
- Two people who have committed, been involved in homicides
- Eight confirmed gang members
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Governor Jay Inslee is trading the safety of his prison population for the safety of Spokane residents.
"This is one of the most devastating decisions that has come out of the Governor's office," Knezovich said. "These people need to be in prison and they told us that they would be non-violent. As you can see, you have violent people being released."
KHQ reached out the Department of Corrections and received the following statement:
Here's the full list, starting with commutations
- Mccune, Milo Twin Mitchell 957620 Harassment (Threats to Kill) SPOKANE
- Hartzell, Ashley Marie 897173 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Monge, Alfredo 384928 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- BROWN, Patrick Timothy 298582 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- JENSEN, Randy Lee 869853 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- KAUSSHEN, Nicholas Cory 766287 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Hamilton, Patrick Connor 359176 Theft with Intent to Resell 2 SPOKANE
- Felix, Nicholas Andrew 419076 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Holt, Tawnee Marie 380080 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- VENEGAS, Oscar 324773 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Rold, Annmarie A 405988 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- Mcghee, Eric Raymond 390221 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- BURDICK, Christopher A 894548 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- TAYLOR, John Michael 333497 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Greger, Scott Howard 344428 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Barton, Janet Lynn 872458 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- GEORGE, Amanda Lynn 853680 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- HUGHES, Robert W 803837 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
- Gonyea, Bobbie L 372963 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- GONZALEZ, Susan Marie 417024 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- Pendleton, Jamie C 421665 Forgery SPOKANE
- BECKHAM, Rashad J 801140 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Vanorden, Alex Eugene 416597 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Passmore, Nickolas S 409965 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Snyder, Mathew Allan 392064 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- King, James Alfred 898207 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- MANCE, Terrance L 877133 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- WESTMAN, Kenneth John 312933 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty
- by reason of Insanity SPOKANE
- Roberson, Kyle Scott 397527 Theft of Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
- Lynch, Erica Lee 407488 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Masterson, Bethany Joanna 411184 Child Molestation 2 SPOKANE
- Wilder, Kristen N 419421 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
These criminals are getting out under the Rapid Rentry program.
- SIMPSON, Keith Gerald 292587 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- MAXWELL, Aaron A 300760 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
- BATES, Tomika N 317888 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Spears, Dustin Andrew 321810 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- ETUE, Michael D 331799 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Hill, Benjamin J 338502 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Hooper, Christopher E 340096 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Tolbert, Dwayne J 343545 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- Antoine, Isaiah J 345863 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- SUMNER, Harley Michael 354056 Theft of Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
- Jaramillo, Clovy J 354663 Theft 1 - Property of Any Value or Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
- Loshbaugh, Tyler J 358197 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Phelps, Randle Kyle 362110 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- WHITEAKER, John J 364342 Trafficking in Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- Hunt, Paul R 365638 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Moore, Antonio G 374276 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- SLOANE, Randy E 374375 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Ford, Seth Geronimo 375273 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Floyd, Michael W 376825 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- STEENECK, Bricen Jacob 382108 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Orton, Gatlin B 383964 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- HARP, Andrew Sylvester 394084 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Bacon, Loran Thomas 394733 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Scamolla, Jayme L 398262 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Goodlake, James Edward 406280 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Fitzgerald, Brandon J 408100 Possession of a Stolen Firearm SPOKANE
- Bodak, Travis R 410502 Forgery SPOKANE
- Gerber, Dylen C 411720 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Holland, Chance Michael 411889 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Rodriguez, Leo A 414607 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Seyferth, Daniel H 415707 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Severson, Ryan David 416529 Trafficking in Stolen Property 1 SPOKANE
- Main, Joshua David 418727 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Moore, Raynee Dakota 419214 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- Rice, Andrew P 419524 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- Bradley, Branden Lee 421098 Harassment (Threats to Kill) SPOKANE
- Crazybull, Mitchell I 421496 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Anderson, Jerod Lee 422035 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- GOOCH, Kenneth Dale 628964 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- JOHNSON, Steven Mark 705408 Theft 2 - Access Device SPOKANE
- Savage, Scott Edward 717195 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Langston, Charles Christopher 725897 Theft 2 - Access Device SPOKANE
- Grant, Jerome A 745607 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- Roybal, Kristopher K 752792 Drugs-Manufacture,Deliver,Possess w/Intent to Deliver SPOKANE
- TRICE, Danny 792166 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- CAIETTI, Joseph Richard 797326 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- THOMPSON, Leeann E 821021 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- NICHOLS, Kevin W 843137 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- DYKEMAN, Martin Eugene 850166 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- ADAMS, Derik Lee 867139 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- EVERETT, Samuel Thomas 873512 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- PAJAS, Daniel Joseph 883541 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- OTTOSEN, Bart Jason 885032 Malicious Mischief 2-Physical damage to property of another exceeding $750 SPOKANE
- DENO, Daniel Paul 919117 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
There is a third group that will be let out on work/release furloughs, but none of them are from Spokane.
In all, Inslee's order approved the early release of nearly 1,000 nonviolent inmates. The order applies to inmates who are most vulnerable to the illness including those who are scheduled to be released in the coming weeks and months.
