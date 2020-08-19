SPOKANE, Wash - A gathering of hundreds of young people, who crashed an AirBNB, caused thousands of dollars in damage and may have been a serious risk to public health.
The home is owned by Jacob Hanson, a certified superhost on Air BNB, who says when he got the rental request, he initially had no issues. "He stated he was a member of the Air Force stationed out at Fairchild," Jacob told KHQ in an exclusive interview. "He was just looking for a quiet night alone, away from the dorms." So Jacob got the contract out and the deal was made.
And then Hanson's neighbor, Shelby Randley, discovered a SnapChat post. "He was standing outside and he was like 'yeah, we're going to have a huge kickback tonight,' and I saw my house in it and I was like oh no." Randley says that night, hundreds of people poured in. "There were beer cans and beer bottles everywhere. We found bags of wine hidden in bathroom vanities."
Ultimately, neighbors called 911, and Sheriff's deputies showed up, but initially couldn't do anything. "It's one of the more difficult things for us to do, because it's private property in a home," said Spokane Sheriff's Deputy Mark Gregory. "So if we don't get any type of cooperation, we're looking at having to do search warrants or something like that, and for just a party itself that may not be an area we do a search warrant." So deputies backed off until a massive fight broke out. Then they moved in to break it up.
Hanson says once the smoke cleared, his home had at least $5,000 in damage. But something hard to put a price on: health.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was shocked when KHQ told him about the party and how many people were there. "Statistically, there will be cases that develop as a function of whatever you call this. Some COVID-X, Party-X, something," Dr. Lutz told us. "It's disappointing that people are, at some level, so selfish to think that their fun is at the expense of others."
We also reached out to Fairchild Air Force Base to ask them about this incident, as a Fairchild airman may have been involved. Here's their statement:
"To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Fairchild Air Force Base has aligned our base policies and procedures with those of Washington State, to include prohibition of social gatherings of more than five people outside household members. We remind our members that Washington State law applies concurrently on Fairchild AFB, and that members must abide by Washington State’s re-opening plan while off duty.
As to the house party reported in North Spokane, Fairchild AFB is aware of the incident and takes any alleged violation of state law and base policy seriously. However, since this situation involves an ongoing investigation, any further comment by FAFB would be inappropriate at this time, and I will refer you to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office."
