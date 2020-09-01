SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The condition of a 31-year-old local man battling COVID-19 slightly improved Monday evening. He was placed on a ventilator after his condition began rapidly declining after his diagnosis last week. His mother wants doctors to try something, anything to save his life, including the controversial drug Hydroxychloroquine.
“The ventilator helped him stabilize through the night,” the mother Kat Jordan told KHQ Tuesday. “I will be asking the doctor again today to administer Hydroxychloroquine. If I am told no, I will enforce the ‘The Right to Try’ act that President Trump signed in 2018.”
The "Right to Try" act gives terminally ill patients the ability to access experimental drugs that have not won approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Supporters said the measure gives a lifeline to patients who don’t have another option. Opponents are concerned about cutting the FDA out of the process and have questioned whether it would, in fact, give patients greater access to experimental drugs.
To be eligible for Right to Try, a patient must meet the following conditions:
- Be diagnosed with a life-threatening disease or condition;
- Have exhausted approved treatment options;
- Be unable to participate in a clinical trial involving the eligible investigational drug, as certified by a doctor, who is in good standing with her licensing organization and will not be compensated directly by the manufacturer for so certifying; and
- Give written informed consent regarding the risks associated with taking the investigational treatment.
Federal law defines a life-threatening disease or condition as: “Diseases or conditions where the likelihood of death is high unless the course of the disease is interrupted” (21 CFR 312.81).
As for Hydroxychloroquine, The FDA has warned more research is needed for the drug, but President Trump has tweeted several times about it’s benefits.
Masen Bacon was hospitalized in Mid-July for another health issue his family did not want to discuss. They say while he was receiving care for that condition, he somehow became positive with COVID-19 while at the hospital. Within days, he became extremely ill.
“Masen is not good…there's nothing left to do,” Kat told KHQ on Monday. “Why not try everything you possibly can?”
Kat said Tuesday she’s so grateful for all the support from the community.
“Prayers work,” she said.
