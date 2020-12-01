UPDATE: Following the outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections Center, KHQ reached out to the Department of Corrections on behalf of several inmates, who had concerns they felt weren't being addressed. We also asked about some specific claims that the inmates made to us. Here our our questions, and DOC's answers.
Are inmates being housed in the gym?
Answer: Airway Heights Corrections Center has established alternative housing locations, one of which is in the gymnasium. The established beds in the alternative housing locations are cots.
The inmate KHQ spoke with says that Airway Heights Corrections Outbreak is due to COVID positive inmates from other jails (Coyote Ridge and Walla Walla) being brought to the jail…. Wondering if that’s true. If it’s not, is there an idea of what did start the outbreak?
Answer: The start of the outbreak is speculative. The Department of Corrections is focused on mitigating and ceasing the spread of the outbreak.
The inmate says that despite what the website says there are 100+ new cases at Airway Heights… (the website says 68 inmates and 30 staff members).
Answer: As of December 1st, at Airway Heights Corrections Center, there are 53 active confirmed positive cases among the incarcerated population and 17 recovered cases, for a total of 70 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
What’s being done to contain this outbreak?
Answer: The Department of Corrections has had protocols in place in response to COVID-19 since March. Protocols in place include: Screening, Testing, Infection Control Guidelines, Outbreak Checklist and the agency has implemented staff serial testing for all staff working in prison facilities as of October 31, 2020. Additionally at Airway Heights as of today, the facility is temporarily restricting movement within the main institution to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We encourage you to review the department’s Significant Events Timeline which provides detailed department-wide measures that are taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The inmate we talked to says the inmates are not being provided proper PPE. Is there a protocol to provide inmates with PPE at all? And if so, is it the correct PPE?
Answer: There is a protocol to provide incarcerated individuals with PPE. On April 17, Corrections mandated facial coverings for the incarcerated population and provided them with those coverings. Additionally, incarcerated individuals can ask unit staff for a new face covering at any time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Airway Heights Corrections is dealing with a new COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a Department of Corrections COVID dashboard, on Monday four inmates had COVID-19. By Tuesday morning, 68 inmates were diagnosed with COVID-19 and on Tuesday afternoon it went up again to 71 inmates. Thirty staff members are also dealing with COVID-19.
KHQ talked exclusively with an Airway Heights Corrections inmate who said everything is on lockdown. We've talked with Kenneth Cotham before, including several times during the Spring when Cotham warned that lax practices from Corrections staff was going to lead to exactly what we're seeing today. "I'm nervous," Cotham said at the time.
The news of the outbreak at Airway Heights, comes on the same week that another state corrections center, Coyote Ridge, was deemed ineffective and slow at stopping an outbreak there, in a state investigation. The outbreak at Coyote Ridge, this past Spring left 273 inmates and 77 staff members sick, with 2 inmates dead. A state investigation found mis-steps by prison administrators that likely worsened the outbreak.
As Cotham sits behind bars, he says he fears the same mis-steps at Coyote Ridge, have already happened at Airway Heights. "There's a lot of people scared. The older people, they have inhalers and asthma... serious medical issues. And, you know, those inmates are scared because they know if you get it, what is staff going to do to protect them?"
We asked that question to The Department of Corrections Interim Communications Director, Susan Biller. She said she's confident Airway Heights staff have been following protocols and guidelines. She had to take another call and asked us to email a list of questions, which we did. We have not heard back since.
And KHQ has learned that an outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections could impact the region as a whole. If prisoners overwhelm the medical facilities there, inmates would need to go to go off campus to a hospital in Spokane, or nearby. That could further tax an already over-stressed health care system.
