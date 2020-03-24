KHQ viewer shares how to keep kids busy by making their bikes stationary

Need an idea about how to keep your kids busy during the 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order? One KHQ viewer came up with a brilliant idea.
Viewer Joe's daughter is keeping her kids busy with an early evening spin class.
They have placed training wheels on the kid's bikes and propped them up on wooden blocks so the kids can pedal the bikes without the bikes moving.
How are you and your family keeping busy? Share with us by emailing Q6news@khq.com
