You might have noticed an absence among our reporting staff. That's because Noelle Lashley has been on medical leave since late 2020, dealing with the aftermath of a COVID-19 infection.
Noelle's situation is rare, but it puts an even finer point on the impact COVID can, and has, had. Noelle is what the medical community has dubbed a "COVID Long Hauler". That means her symptoms have been more severe and have lasted much longer, than a normal COVID patient.
Kalae Chock sat down with Noelle on March 25, 2021, which is a year to the day that Governor Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order went into effect.