OLYMPIA, Wash. - A King County woman died from a blood clot after getting the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington State Department of Health confirmed.
“Sadly, this is the first such death in Washington State. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult and pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic," Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said.
According to DOH, blood clots are a very rare complication associated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The CDC has only reported three other confirmed deaths nationwide, this being the first in Washington.