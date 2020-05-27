KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Kittitas County has been granted a variance to move to phase 2 in Washington's Safe Start plan.
The Kittitas County Incident Management team made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying they will officially enter phase 2 Wednesday, May 27.
“We are all celebrating this victory,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Our county has done a phenomenal job in containing COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe. I believe we can continue to move through Washington’s Phased Plan.”
Tristen Lamb, the Director of the Kittitas County Public Health Department, received a letter from Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman Wednesday morning. In the letter, Wiesman stated the department's response to a recent outbreak was quick, well thought out and well implemented.
"I appreciate all the work you, your team, management at Twin City Foods, and your community are doing to contain this outbreak," Wiesman's letter said in part. "I have confidence in your approach to containing this outbreak.”
Both Kittitas and Clark County's variance requests had been on pause for discussions regarding recent outbreak investigations. The outbreak in Kittitas County occurred at the vegetable processing plant Twin City Foods Inc. in Ellensburg, leading to a closure and mass testing of all employees.
Based on the most recent variance request data, Kittitas would become the 22nd county to move to phase 2. Clallam, Kitsap, Thurston, Klickitat, and Walla Walla counties are also eligible to apply for phase 2 as of May 24.
Kittitas officials have planned a press conference for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
