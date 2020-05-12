ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Kittitas County's efforts to move into Phase Two of Governor Jay Inslee's plan for reopening have been sidelined as they deal with a new outbreak of COVID-19.
Twin City Foods Inc. in Ellensburg is reporting that more than 20 percent of their work force has tested positive for the virus.
According to the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the plant will remain closed until May 20 as the workers isolate at home.
