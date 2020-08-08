The Kittitas County Public Health Department said a person who recently tested positive for COVID-19 attended a large wedding in the area.
The Health Department said the wedding was on August 2at the Cattle Barn Ranch.
The Health Department said the wedding was so large that they are concerned they will not be able contact every person who attended, prompting them to release this information.
If you attended the wedding, the Health Department is asking you to get tested for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.