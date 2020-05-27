There are now 24 counties in phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan, as Kittitas, Walla Walla and Thurston were reach granted variance approval Wednesday.
“We are all celebrating this victory,” stated Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Our county has done a phenomenal job in containing COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe. I believe we can continue to move through Washington’s Phased Plan.”
Both Kittitas and Clark County's variance requests have been on pause for discussions regarding recent outbreak investigations. The outbreak in Kittitas County occurred at the vegetable processing plant Twin City Foods Inc. in Ellensburg, leading to a closure and mass testing of all employees.
Clallam, Kitsap and Klickitat are also eligible to apply for phase 2.
