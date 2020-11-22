KLICKITAT, Wash. -- Sheriff Bob Songer released a statement following Gov. Inslee's new COVID-19 restrictions saying he will not be enforcing the "unconstitutional order" from the Governor.
Songer said that his deputies "will not be enforcing mask-wearing, indoor social gatherings, outdoor social gatherings, religious services, wedding and funeral gatherings or the restriction of restaurants and bars along with other businesses that fall under Governor Inslee's most recent COVID-19 Restrictions."
He also stated that if businesses wished to follow the new restrictions they could do so, however it would not be enforced.
Songer finished by saying "if business owners feel they are being harassed by L&I agents or the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Agents, please call me at 509-251-1833"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.