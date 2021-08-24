The Knitting Factory was one of the first venues to close last year because of the COVID shutdown. They've been closed pretty much ever since.
But now? Concerts are back, and if you wanted to snag some last-minute tickets to tomorrow night's Modest Mouse concert, you're out of luck. New Knitting Factory General Manager Caleb Ingersoll told me they're all sold out.
The venue holds about 1500 people and everyone is hoping that this empty room will soon be filled with everything.
If you are going to the show--or any show--bring your mask. They're required to get into the building and during the concert, but you can take them off while you're actively eating and drinking.
Ingersoll said he's excited to take over the Knitting Factory and for live music's post-COVID return.
"My goal is to just bring some fresh eyes to this place and make it a great place to see concerts. We're all coming back to this after not doing it for a long time, and so people might be a little rusty but we're doing the best we can. We all just want to have a good time."
Ingersoll told said that keeping people safe is their main priority and they're following all the necessary COVID guidelines--like the mask policy--but there won't be any additional distancing requirements either in line to get in or once inside the building.
There are several future events scheduled at Knitting Factory Spokane, as well as Ingersoll's other venue, Lucky You Lounge.