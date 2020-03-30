KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - As the threat of community transmission increases in North Idaho, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging all citizens to begin keeping a daily social contact journal.
The department says the journal would log places visited and people they've been in contact with, stating this information would be vital in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the event of a positive test.
"Epidemiologists will utilize the information obtained in tracing potential exposures," KCOEM said. "Contact can then be made to ensure if proper protocols need to be enacted to include isolation precautions and testing for the virus."
There are 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kootenai County as of Monday, March 30. The Panhandle Health District says there is community transmission in the county, as some confirmed cases aren't connected to travel or contact with a confirmed case.
The KCOEM provided the following example of a daily journal entry:
Date: March 30, 2020
Places Visited:
Grocery store, gas station, park, home (Be specific on locations/names/times)
People Visited with In Person:
Mother- Jane, Brother- Frank, Son- Scott, Neighbor- John Doe
