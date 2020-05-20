The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has released a statement in response to a video posted by sheriff candidate John Grimm regarding a federal grant application.
The Sheriff's Office statement reads:
A recent You Tube post by Sheriff Candidate John Grimm suggesting that KCSO’s application for Federal Grant dollars to be used for Covid 19 “contact tracing” is significantly misleading. The technology being sought is called “Cellebrite” and is a forensic cell phone program that KCSO was looking to purchase long before Covid 19 became an issue. The program would allow KCSO Investigators to be able to extract information from a cell phone without having to send it off to a third party or pay for a service. Any information gleaned from a cell phone would have to be done with a search warrant.
The request that was made was to seek grant dollars that are available to Kootenai County from the Federal Government to address Covid 19 issues. In this instance, the forensic capabilities of the forensic program could be used for contact tracing. Again, any use of the forensic program would be done via the use of a search warrant, and in the case of Covid-19, developing a virtual contact path could be beneficial in the interest of public health and safety and in conjunction with the Health District.
The grant has no match and there are no strings attached to it, as Mr. Grimm would have you believe. This grant gives KSCO an opportunity to serve our community better by providing us with the tools we need, not just for Covid 19 purposes, but for other investigative needs. This is a service we already use in the course of conducting investigations – this grant just puts the tool in our hands, which makes it more affordable for you, the tax payer.
