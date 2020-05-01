COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A sign of the times, a promise for the future; Coeur d'Alene businesses hanging signs during the COVID-19 shutdown that say, "we'll be back... stronger than ever."
On Friday, the signs came down and business owners are ecstatic.
"My employees really want to be back at work and I am thrilled to be back. I am done being at home just like everyone else," Maren Scoggins, owner of Abi's Ice Cream, said.
The first phase of Idaho's reopening plan started Friday, and Scoggins is celebrating with a new ice cream flavor.
"My newest flavor is chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate because we always need more chocolate during this time," Scoggins said.
She's taking the health district's advice and easing into it. Abi's Ice Cream is only open for a few days a week for now because she wants to get people comfortable with coming back out and making sure her employees are comfortable with their new procedures such as wearing masks.
Down the street from Abi's is Marmalade.
"We are really excited for people to come in. We are going to have a few new guidelines for people to follow but we are really excited to be back open for business," Kasey Widmyer, daughter of the owner of Marmalade, said.
Some of those new guidelines include steaming clothes after customers try them on, offering masks to customers, and limiting the amount of people in the store.
Widmyer said that she knows the shutdown has been hard on everyone but they took this time to regroup.
"I think it really gave us time to recharge and rethink the stuff that we want to do moving forward. We did some improvements for us to be ready for us to open," Widmyer said.
After their sign said they'd be back stronger than ever, they could make a new promise.
"We got on a ladder and climbed up there and cross out and write we are back so we wanted to keep it as a memory," Widmyer said.
Coeur d'Alene businesses are back, stronger than ever and even stronger together.
