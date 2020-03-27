KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Many businesses in Kootenai County are offering special hours for people over the age of 60 and people with health risks.
According to the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management, these are the participating businesses and their special hours:
Retail:
- Walmart: Tuesdays from 6:00 am to 7:00 am, pharmacy as well
- Fred Meyer: Monday through Thursday, 7:00 am to 8:00 am, no pharmacy
- Costco: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 am to 9:00 am, pharmacy as well
- Albertson's: Tuesday and Thursday, 6:00 am to 9:00 am, pharmacy as well
- Yokes: Wednesdays, 6:00 am to 9:00 am, pharmacy 7:00 am
- Safeway: Tuesday and Thursday, 6:00 am to 9:00 am
- Target: Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:00 am to 9:00 am
- Natural Grocers: Sunday, 9:00 am to 10:00 am
- Pilgrims: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 am to 9:00 am
Pharmacy:
- Interlake Pharmacy: Drive-thru only
- Walgreens: Tuesday, 8:00 am to 9:00 am
- Safeway: Tuesday and Thursday, 7:00 am to 9:00 am
- Costco: Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 am to 9:00 am
- Savon: Tuesday and Thursday, 7:00 am to 9:00 am
- Medicine Man: Trying mail order. Prairie site drive-thru only
- Walmart: Tuesday, 6:00 am to 7:00 am
- Yokes: Wednesday, 7:00 am to 9:00 am
