KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management is asking for donations of cleaning supplies.
According to the office, supplies are becoming strained and they are asking for support from the public to help fire, ems and law enforcement agencies.
Items needed include hand sanitizer, paper towels, sanitizing wipes and disinfectant spray.
Anyone who can make a donation is asked to call (208)446-2292 or email eoclog@gmail.com.
