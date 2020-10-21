KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai Health reports that as of 8 am on October 21, Kootenai Health has 31 COVID-19 inpatients and 11 of these patients require critical care. The overall hospital census for all patients requiring medical or surgical care is 99 percent full. Spokane hospitals are also full and many cannot accept more patients.
According to a news release set by the hospital, there will be limited opportunities to transfer patients to other facilities once at capacity because all regional hospitals are experiencing the same situation.
If there is no room available, Kootenai Health is currently looking at hospitals in Seattle or Portland to find space to transfer patients, but it is very limited.
The release also states that currently Kootenai Health is seeing the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.
According to the hospital, each person can help make a difference by doing the following
- Wear your mask/face covering around people you don’t live with. This is the best way to prevent spreading germs to others.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Keep your family home when possible and definitely stay home when sick.
- Avoid public areas and do your best to distance yourself at least 6 feet from others.
- Avoid travel. All experts suggest canceling non-emergent travel plans.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue if you are not masked, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces often.
