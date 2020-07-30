COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Heath has put together a list addressing questions, myths and rumors they've seen circulation regarding COVID-19.
The list addresses topics such as finances, masks, testing, hospital capacity, and the coronavirus in general.
The following is a selection of questions and answers from the list.
Does Kootenai Health get money for identifying a positive COVID-19 case?
No. Kootenai Health does not receive money as the result of positive COVID-19 lab results. Kootenai Health is providing community drive through testing as a public service. The lab testing fees charged for these tests do not cover the cost to run the center.
Can people get sick from increased carbon dioxide intake while wearing a mask?
No. There is enough filtration of air through a mask that wearers do not have increased carbon dioxide intake. Viruses, although very small, are much larger than molecules of oxygen or carbon dioxide which will readily pass through masks.
Surgeons and nurses regularly wear masks for long periods of time as part of their normal work. While it may take time to get used to, and may be uncomfortable, we are all doing our part to keep each other safe. You may want to experiment with different styles and types of masks to see which is best for you.
Why can’t all rooms be used for Critical Care?
Critical Care requires highly specialized equipment, supplies, and most importantly, specially-trained critical care staff to care for patients. We have converted an additional six rooms to be Critical Care rooms, but not all rooms can be converted.
Isn’t COVID-19 just like the flu?
No, so far COVID-19 is more contagious. The first COVID-19 American death was reported on February 29.
As of July 27, 2020, five months later, more than 149,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
According to the CDC the flu season accounts for around 12,000 – 61,000 American deaths each year since 2010.
