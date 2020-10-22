Hospital beds
KOOTENAI, Idaho - Just days after Kootenai Health was at 99% capacity and in danger of transporting patients to other hospitals, the hospital was able to drop their capacity down to 90%. 
 
A representative from the communication department told KHQ that the hospital was able to discharge some patients overnight who no longer needed hospital care, bringing their overall capacity down to 90% in the medical/surgical units.
 
There are still 27 patients in the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, 11 of those patients are still receiving critical care.
 
Kootenai Health reports having cancelled some elective procedures, but say they were able to rescheduled those for another date instead of sending them elsewhere. The spokesperson said Kootenai Health is doing its best to not dump its services.

